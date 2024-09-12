Carahsoft, 2 Others to Provide Appian Products to Navy Under $145M ESI Contract

Carahsoft Technology, Groundswell and TD Synnex Public Sector have secured spots on a $145.9 million Department of Defense multiple-award contract to provide the U.S. Navy with Appian commercial off-the-shelf software, hardware and maintenance support.

The three Appian partners were awarded five-year blanket purchase agreements through the DOD Enterprise Software Initiative, with task orders funded primarily by operations and maintenance allocations, Appian said Tuesday.

DOD ESI is designed to centralize the sourcing and acquisition of IT products and services within the defense agency. The program seeks to purchase products from contractors that are approved technology vendors on a General Services Administration schedule.

“Being selected as a key technology vendor under the DoD ESI is a significant endorsement of Appian’s capabilities,” said Dave Dantus, vice president of U.S. public sector sales at Appian.

“ESI not only gives the government easier access to Appian, but it also pre-negotiates terms, making the procurement process smoother and more efficient for large enterprise purchases,” he added.