CACI Enforces National Contract Management Association Standard; Amanda Christian Quoted

CACI has adopted the National Contract Management Association’s standard for hiring, training and developing its contract management professionals to ensure alignment with federal standards.

The company said Monday the move underscores its commitment to advancing career opportunities and utilizing standardized industry language.

Amanda Christian , senior vice president of contracts and subcontracts at CACI, commented, “Aligning NCMA CMS with CACI’s rigorous training and development program will transform our contract professionals into true business leaders.”

Christian added, “This trusted partnership between industry and government equips us to drive enhanced collaboration and better communication and continue serving as an ethical role model in our industry.”