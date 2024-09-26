CACI Books Potential $314M Navy Task Order for Engineering Support

CACI International has secured a five-year task order worth up to $314 million from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering services and technology to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.
Under the NUWC Engineering and Modernization Operations program, CACI will train sailors to provide integration support, logistics, project management, cyber capabilities and analysis, the company said Tuesday.
The initiative enables the Navy to engage in new fleet exercises, test new capabilities and analyze vulnerabilities to strengthen its defense against cyber threats.
The task order was issued under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.
CACI President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci, a Wash100 Award winner, said. “As threats become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, the demand for robust protective systems rises accordingly. CACI’s ability to modernize sensors and ensure their secure interconnectivity is paramount to providing today’s commanders with timely situational awareness and the ability to make accurate, informed decisions.”