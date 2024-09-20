CACI Awarded $273M Army Task Order for USCENTCOM Intelligence Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International will continue providing the U.S. Central Command with intelligence expertise under a potential five-year, $273 million task order from the Army Intelligence and Security Command.
The company said Thursday the Combined CENTCOM Competitive Task Order covers the continued provision of comprehensive intelligence support such as security operations, all-source and identity intelligence, biometric-related analysis and production-supporting tasks.
CACI’s intelligence analysts will help enhance the U.S. forces’ defense against foreign threats by providing decision makers with vital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance resources and actionable analysis.
Commenting on the award, CACI President and CEO John Mengucci, a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, said, “CACI remains a steadfast and trusted partner to INSCOM and USCENTCOM backed by over two decades of intelligence support experience, extensive expertise and the ability to swiftly assemble and deploy analysts and operational support whenever needed.”