CACI Awarded $273M Army Task Order for USCENTCOM Intelligence Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International will continue providing the U.S. Central Command with intelligence expertise under a potential five-year, $273 million task order from the Army Intelligence and Security Command.

The company said Thursday the Combined CENTCOM Competitive Task Order covers the continued provision of comprehensive intelligence support such as security operations, all-source and identity intelligence, biometric-related analysis and production-supporting tasks.

CACI’s intelligence analysts will help enhance the U.S. forces’ defense against foreign threats by providing decision makers with vital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance resources and actionable analysis.