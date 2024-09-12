BlueHalo Expands Supply Chain and Manufacturing Investments to Support Space Force SCAR Program

BlueHalo, a global defense company, announced expanding its supply chain and manufacturing investments to support the U.S. Space Force Space Rapid Capabilities Office Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program.

In a press release Tuesday, Mary Clum, corporate executive vice president of BlueHalo, said, “BlueHalo is investing in innovation that is transforming our nation’s space communications capabilities, but it doesn’t end there.”

Clum, who also serves as portfolio president, added that BlueHalo’s strategic investments in automation and robotics on the manufacturing lines expand its ability to produce at scale and meet future demands while maintaining high standards of affordability, safety and quality.

The investments aim to ensure quality while reducing customer risks and costs. It will also enable BlueHalo to manufacture and deliver more ground terminal systems for the BADGER multi-band deployable ground communications system.

Furthermore, BlueHalo and Space RCO will jointly build a more resilient space architecture to maintain a national security position given the highly competitive and congested space domain. Supply chain investments should likewise drive the delivery of the SCAR program and pre-purchasing integral components with long lead times, a prelude to increased production and economies of scale.

Kelly Hammett, director of the Space RCO, expects the SCAR program to enhance the country’s satellite communication capabilities significantly. “Developing these capabilities ensures Space Force is equipped to face global challenges in a contested space environment,” he said.