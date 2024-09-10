in DOD, News

Austal USA Lays Keel for Future USNS Lansing

Austal USA
Austal USA Lays Keel for Future USNS Lansing - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Austal USA held the keel laying ceremony on Sept. 6 at the shipbuilding company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, to commemorate the start of construction of the U.S. Navy’s latest expeditionary fast transport.

The company said Friday the third and final EPF Flight II ship built by Austal USA in Mobile will be called the USNS Lansing, named after the capital city of Michigan.

As the ship sponsor, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer welded her initials into a keel plate with the help of Austal USA veteran welder Emija Coleman to authenticate the keel. It will then be welded to the hull of the USNS Lansing.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the significance of the Lansing, saying, “This ship highlights the success and importance of our maritime statecraft initiative, encompassing a national, whole-of-government effort to restore the comprehensive maritime power of our nation.”

Dave Growden, vice president of new construction at Austal USA, praised everyone involved in ship construction, adding, “Together, thanks to the support of the Navy, our suppliers, and our local, state, and federal delegations, we are able to celebrate this major milestone for this amazing Navy ship.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

State Department Clears $133M RTX Missile Sale to Singapore - top government contractors - best government contracting event
State Department Clears $133M RTX Missile Sale to Singapore
Guidehouse Appoints New Leaders for Financial Services Segment - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Guidehouse Appoints New Leaders for Financial Services Segment