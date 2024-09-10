Austal USA Lays Keel for Future USNS Lansing

Austal USA held the keel laying ceremony on Sept. 6 at the shipbuilding company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, to commemorate the start of construction of the U.S. Navy’s latest expeditionary fast transport.

The company said Friday the third and final EPF Flight II ship built by Austal USA in Mobile will be called the USNS Lansing, named after the capital city of Michigan.

As the ship sponsor, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer welded her initials into a keel plate with the help of Austal USA veteran welder Emija Coleman to authenticate the keel. It will then be welded to the hull of the USNS Lansing.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the significance of the Lansing, saying, “This ship highlights the success and importance of our maritime statecraft initiative, encompassing a national, whole-of-government effort to restore the comprehensive maritime power of our nation.”

Dave Growden, vice president of new construction at Austal USA, praised everyone involved in ship construction, adding, “Together, thanks to the support of the Navy, our suppliers, and our local, state, and federal delegations, we are able to celebrate this major milestone for this amazing Navy ship.”