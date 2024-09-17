Army Selects QinetiQ, Griffon Aerospace to Compete in $95M Aerial Target Systems 3 Contract

The U.S. Army has awarded Griffon Aerospace, QinetiQ, KBM Wyle Services, AEVEX Aerospace and COLSA spots to compete for orders under the Aerial Target Systems 3 firm-fixed-price contract vehicle valued at $95 million. Work on the contract will be performed until Sept. 16, with locations and funding to be determined with each order, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The ATS-3 program aims to provide aerial target systems to the Army and other Department of Defense components. As part of the program, the selected vendors will supply unmanned aerial targets, unmanned aerial systems, subsystems and other related equipment to be used for research and development efforts, military training and exercise, and test and evaluation.

The Army Contracting Command issued a request for quotations for the program in 2023, with five offers received. The ACC in Orlando, Florida, also serves as the contracting activity.

The branch service has multiple ongoing unmanned system experiments. The Army recently awarded Anduril Industries and Performance Drone Works a $14.4 million supply contract for the Ghost X and C-1000 drones as part of the Company-Level Small Uncrewed Aircraft System Directed Requirement Tranche 1.