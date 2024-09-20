Anduril Integrates AI-Powered Lattice Platform on Microsoft’s IVAS Army Headset; Palmer Luckey Quoted

Anduril Industries has integrated its Lattice platform into the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System headsets. The company said Thursday that it collaborated with Microsoft, which developed the IVAS, to provide soldiers with the capability to detect threats in the battlespace in real time.

Lattice is an open software platform used in various industries and missions, including the management of unmanned aircraft systems or intelligent detection of airborne threats. The technology collects data from disparate and distributed sources and utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to filter relevant information.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey spearheaded the integration of Lattice into IVAS, which he said is one of the Army’s most critical programs.

“This is Anduril’s bread and butter, and we’ve been building the backbone for this for years,” he commented. “I can’t wait to show our customers what’s next — I’m incredibly excited about what’s to come.”

The IVAS is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens mixed reality goggles. It is equipped with night vision and situational awareness capabilities. The technology entered phase 2 development in September 2023.