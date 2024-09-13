Anduril Expands AAV Offerings With Barracuda Product Line

Anduril Industries has added to its autonomous air vehicle portfolio the Barracuda AAV family optimized for on-demand and affordable production.

The Barracuda variants, named Barracuda-100, Barracuda-250 and Barracuda-500, come in varying sizes, ranges and payload capacities, with upgradeable features to adapt to various warfighting missions, Anduril said Thursday.

The Barracudas’ software-defined capabilities offer a target range of more than 500 nautical miles and over 100 pounds of payload capacity, with a loitering time of over 120 minutes and 5G maneuverability. The AAVs are deployable by fifth-generation and fourth-generation fixed-wing aircraft, as well as rotary-wing and airlift aircraft.

Anduril estimated that the Barracudas’ production cost is 30 percent lower than other AAVs, with their less production time and fewer tool and parts requirements. It added that the AAV’s simple design and manufacturing process does not require a highly specialized labor pool.

The Barracudas’ launch follows Anduril’s introduction of Roadrunner, a vertical takeoff and landing-capable AAV in December. It has a ground-based air defense variant called Roadrunner-Munition.