Amentum, TB2 Aerospace Forge Partnership to Boost Military UAS Capabilities

Amentum ’s unmanned aerial systems business and TB2 Aerospace , an aeronautical innovation company, are collaborating to bolster the operational capabilities of military UAS .

The strategic partnership aims to utilize TB2’s Drone Recharging Operational Payload System to enhance the autonomous systems, Amentum said Monday.

Amentum, a technical and engineering services company, will ensure the effectiveness of the DROPS technology in military operations by offering extensive training, after-market parts, field support and ongoing system maintenance.

DROPS is an adaptable payload system that works to capture and deliver payloads autonomously. It is designed to integrate with different UAV platforms.