Agile Space Industries Receives New Funding From Lockheed Martin Ventures-Led Investment Round

Agile Space Industries announced the completion of a fully subscribed financing round led by Lockheed Martin Ventures, which had participated in the company’s seed round in 2023.

Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, said in a press statement Thursday, “Our continued investment in Agile demonstrates our dedication to accelerating groundbreaking technologies that not only meet a critical need in the industry, U.S. space programs and the Pentagon, but also propels us further towards uncovering the mysteries of space.”

Agile said it had also qualified for potential matching funding from AFWERX, which will help accelerate and develop its Mobile Payload Processing Center.

Chris Pearson, CEO of Agile, said, “We need to continue to scale-up to meet the needs of our customers. Our fundraising activities are key to staying ahead of our growth needs.”

Veteran Ventures Capital and BOKA Capital are among the new investors.