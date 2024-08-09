Yorktown Systems Group Creates New Software Development Division

Yorktown Systems Group has unveiled Yorktown Software Labs , a new division focused on developing advanced software for government and commercial customers.

YSG said Thursday the division was launched in November 2023 to develop innovative technologies that could help boost operational efficiency, cybersecurity and mission capabilities.

The company noted that the new unit was created in response to customer insights which identified gaps that software services can address.

One of the notable projects of YSL is Heimdall, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection management platform.

Heimdall is designed to optimize resource allocation and enhance mission readiness through streamlined collection plan digitization.