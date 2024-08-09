in News, Technology

Yorktown Systems Group Creates New Software Development Division

Logo / ysginc.com
Yorktown Systems Group Creates New Software Development Division - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Yorktown Systems Group has unveiled Yorktown Software Labs, a new division focused on developing advanced software for government and commercial customers.

YSG said Thursday the division was launched in November 2023 to develop innovative technologies that could help boost operational efficiency, cybersecurity and mission capabilities.

The company noted that the new unit was created in response to customer insights which identified gaps that software services can address.

One of the notable projects of YSL is Heimdall, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection management platform.

Heimdall is designed to optimize resource allocation and enhance mission readiness through streamlined collection plan digitization.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

MicroStrategy Government Cloud Platform Added to AWS Marketplace; Mel Zeledon Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
MicroStrategy Government Cloud Platform Added to AWS Marketplace; Mel Zeledon Quoted
Firefly Aerospace Extends Launch Partnership With L3Harris - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Firefly Aerospace Extends Launch Partnership With L3Harris