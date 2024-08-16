York Space Systems, SDA Demonstrate Link 16 Connectivity Between PWSA Satellite, Navy Ship

York Space Systems announced the successful demonstration of the first-ever Link 16 network entry to a U.S. Navy ship from Tranche 0 satellites in low-Earth orbit in collaboration with the Space Development Agency.

In a press release Thursday, Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York, said, “York’s ability to develop, deploy, and successfully demonstrate this advanced technology in such a short timeframe highlights our agile approach and the dedication of our team. We are proud to contribute to the SDA’s mission to provide the COCOMs with rapid, resilient, and persistent space-based capabilities.”

The demonstration happened while the Navy ship was operating in international waters and showcased the capability of Link 16 technology in space. Moreover, it marked the advancement of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, in space-based communications.

“SDA’s efforts in advancing the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture are laying the foundation for a more secure and resilient future,” added York chairman Charles Beames.

York developed, delivered and launched nine satellites for Tranche 0 of PWSA following a $94 million SDA contract awarded in August 2020.