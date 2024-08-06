Yanbing Li Joins Datadog as Chief Product Officer

Cloud platform developer Datadog has appointed Yanbing Li as its chief product officer. She brings to the role over 25 years of industry experience, including leadership roles in global engineering and technology infrastructure operations, the New York-based cloud platform developer said Monday.

Li most recently led software development at Aurora as senior vice president of engineering. The new Datadog official had also previously served as Google’s vice president of product and engineering and VMware’s senior vice president and general manager for storage and availability.

She holds a doctorate degree from Princeton University, a master’s degree from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree from Tsinghua University.

Datadog co-founder and CEO Olivier Pomel described Li as a “technology leader.”

“Her deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and data infrastructure, enterprise software, and cloud operations will help scale the Datadog product portfolio to best meet the needs of our global customers,” he said.

Li conveyed her excitement in joining Datadog, noting the company’s “track record as a leader in observability and security” and its engineering teams’ capability to deliver world-class products to global customers.