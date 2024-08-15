X-Bow Completes Large Solid Rocket Motor Preliminary Design Review

X-Bow Systems announced completing the preliminary design review for the Large Solid Rocket Motor, or LSRM, program on time and passing the PDR for its hypersonic booster contract.

Mark Kaufman, co-founder of X-Bow Systems and concurrent LSRM executive vice president, said in a news release Tuesday, “It’s exciting to see the character of our motor designs emerge during the PDR process. The tenants of affordability, producibility, and compliant system level performance criteria are all converging toward critical design review and initial motor manufacture.”

Kaufman attributes X-Bow’s ongoing success to the collective efforts of the experienced program and technical team as well as the valued association with customer and industry subject matter experts. He looks forward to the program’s continued progress.

According to Carla Zeppieri, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial base resilience, X-Bow is expanding the defense-critical technology, enabling the Department of Defense to increase its buying power by featuring the solid rocket motor technology sector’s unique capabilities.

Zeppieri said, “This Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program investment under the management of DoD’s Innovation Capability and Modernization office will enable the Military Services to field larger quantities of hypersonic weapons to deter our adversaries and ensure the future security of our nation.”

The LSRM program is part of X-Bow’s Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, signed in March this year.