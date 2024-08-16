Wiz Earns Moderate FedRAMP Certification for Cloud Security Platform

New York-based cybersecurity startup Wiz has received Moderate authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud native application protection platform.

With its Wiz for Government offering, federal agencies can eliminate the cyber vulnerabilities of their blind spots and meet regulatory compliance, the company said in a blog posted Thursday.

The platform flags down several cyberthreats, such as Log4j, MOVEit and XZ Backdoor Util, Wiz added.

In June, the company received certification under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program standardizing the security of cloud offerings for state and local governments.

Wiz is also in the process of obtaining Impact Level 4 certification from the Department of Defense.

The company’s cloud security platform is available on Amazon Web Services Marketplace via Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record Program, under which Wiz signed a marketing agreement in March.

In the overseas market, Wiz is opening a London office to grow its European footprint, The Guardian reported Thursday.