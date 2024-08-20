Why US Intel Agencies Are Prioritizing Data-Centricity

In today’s intelligence landscape, data is the key to decision advantage. That’s why the U.S. Intelligence Community is placing a heavy emphasis on getting its data strategies and processes right.

Intelligence leaders from government and industry will convene to discuss the IC’s data efforts, challenges and opportunities during the “Expanding Mission Visibility through Data Centricity and Tool Consolidation” panel at the 2024 Intel Summit on Sep. 19. If you want to learn more about how the IC is addressing the future of data and intelligence, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Save your seat at the 2024 Intel Summit today .

Inside the IC’s Data Strategy

In 2023, the IC released its data strategy for the next two years, stretching into 2025. The strategy outlines four strategic focus areas: perform end-to-end data management; deliver data interoperability and analytics at speed and scale; advance all partnerships for continued digital and data innovation; and transform the IC workforce to be data-driven.

“Data, and our ability to manage it properly, is fundamental to our work and to maintaining our advantage in an increasingly complex and interconnected global security environment,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, in the strategy.

“The IC Data Strategy will allow us to harness and accelerate our efforts in mutually reinforcing ways across the U.S. government, with our foreign partners and our private sector and academic partners, to make data interoperable and discoverable, and thereby unlock mission value and insight to ensure continued decision advantage and actionable intelligence,” Haines continued.

IC’s New IT Roadmap Promotes Data-Centricity

In May, the IC released its information technology roadmap, titled “ Vision for the IC Information Environment .” One of five focus areas outlined in the roadmap is enhancing the mission with data-centricity.

By fiscal year 2026, the IC aims to achieve the following milestones:

Deliver guidance and tools that enable end-to-end data management across the IC by fiscal year 2026.

Develop and deliver an IC Data Reference Architecture that promote data-centric principles

Create guidance that prepares and conditions data resources within sensitive enclaves so they can be discovered and accessed by IC users with appropriate clearances.

Discover the IC’s Top Data Priorities at the 2024 Intel Summit

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Intel Summit is one of the most highly-anticipated intelligence-focused events in the GovCon market. At the event, one panel in particular — the Expanding Mission Visibility through Data Centricity and Tool Consolidation discussion — will address the IC’s most critical data challenges, opportunities and priorities. Here’s what the panel will cover:

Why secure data centricity across IC & DOD platforms is a critical component to assuring data for AI.

The need for scalable solutions to manage the increasing volume and variety of data generated.

The importance of decoupling data from applications, consolidating tools and implementing business models that simplify data management and enhance data assurance across various applications, environments and computing edges.

Meet the “Expanding Mission Visibility through Data Centricity and Tool Consolidation” Panelists

Tereza Jacoby

Splunk’s Director of national security Tereza Jacoby will moderate this expert panel discussion. Jacoby has been with Splunk for two years and previously served as the company’s director of intelligence programs.

Prior to her time at Splunk, Jacoby spent more than seven years at IBM, where she held roles such as business unit executive for national security, defense and federal system integrators, and software client leader for national security and justice. Earlier in her career, Jacoby was a strategic account executive at Hewlett-Packard for more than a decade.

Rich Baich

Rich Baich is the senior vice president and chief information security officer at AT&T. Baich came to AT&T from the Central Intelligence Agency, where he served as CISO and director of the CIA’s Office of Cybersecurity.

Baich’s industry experience includes more than three years as SVP and CISO for AIG, where he led the firm’s global cybersecurity risk management program. Baich also spent nearly seven years as executive vice president and CISO at Wells Fargo, and more than five years as a principal at Deloitte.

Ian Fowlie

Ian Fowlie has served as the chief of Enterprise Information Technology Engineering at the Defense Intelligence Agency for the past five years. In this role, Fowlie is charged with designing, building and testing enterprise applications, data, network and end user services solutions for the IC and its international partners.

Fowlie’s previous roles at DIA include chief of digital journey, deputy of CIO business operations and more. Prior to joining DIA, Fowlie worked within the Office of Naval Intelligence for more than 12 years, holding positions like director of the production office and department head for business intelligence.