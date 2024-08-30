Vistra Communications Forms Joint Venture With IT Data Solutions Named ITDV Solutions

Vistra Communications and IT Data Solutions jointly announced combining their capabilities and forming ITDV Solutions, an 8(a) joint venture, with the aim of supporting federal agencies with customized IT solutions designed for the federal sector.

In Thursday’s press release, Abel Herrera, CEO of IT Data Solutions, said, “The collaboration between Vistra and IT Data Solutions represents a significant opportunity to provide exceptional service to federal customers. By combining our strengths and proven past performance, we are well-positioned to offer comprehensive solutions across the federal landscape.”

Vistra serves federal clients and specializes in marketing and organizational transformation. IT Data Solutions caters to large private and public sector clients and provides them with management consulting services, notably IT solutions and tools.

Brian Butler, CEO of Vistra, added, “This collaboration ensures that we can swiftly adapt to the complex and evolving demands of federal agencies, providing them with innovative and reliable services that drive their mission success.”