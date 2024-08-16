Versa, Carahsoft Collaborate to Bolster SASE Distribution to Public Sector

Versa Networks and Carahsoft Technology , an information technology services provider, have forged a partnership aimed at boosting the distribution of Versa’s Universal Secure Access Service Edge platform.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will distribute VersaONE, Versa’s SASE platform, to the public sector through its reseller partners and procurement programs, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

VersaONE is an artificial intelligence-powered SASE platform that integrates networking and security. It connects all users, devices, workloads, and networks through a unified system.

The Universal SASE platform leverages AI to boost data protection and defend against cyber threats while providing a seamless digital experience. It integrates zero trust security, a sophisticated security measure, across the entire network to provide advanced threat detection, network optimization and real-time response.

To make it easier to manage the network, VersaONE utilizes a single console, a unified policy engine for consistent policy enforcement and a unified data lake for comprehensive visibility. Users of the platform will benefit from its robust and adaptive infrastructure that enhances security, lessens complexity and supports global connectivity.

VersaONE allows users to protect applications and connectivity across an entire enterprise. Government agencies can also utilize the Universal SASE for digital transformation, which allows them to modernize their network.

Dan Satinoff, senior director of North American channels at Versa, described the partnership with Carahsoft as a critical step in the company’s efforts to extend its reach within the public sector space. “Having personally worked with Carahsoft in the past, I know that our collaboration will be beneficial to both of our companies and joint customers as they take advantage of the innovation of our leading Universal SASE solutions.”

Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, shared his enthusiasm about the alliance saying it will help government agencies modernize their network infrastructure and increase productivity and security within the industry. “As the IT industry rapidly evolves with an increased importance of the cloud and SaaS, the Public Sector is looking for efficient and effective ways to accelerate digital transformation.”