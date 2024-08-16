TurningPoint Names Gary Stegman as SVP for Business Development – Healthcare

Gary Stegman, a seasoned business development professional, has been appointed as senior vice president for business development – healthcare at TurningPoint Global Solutions.

The software engineering services company said Wednesday Stegman’s responsibilities will center on the identification of new business opportunities, development of partnerships and expansion of TurningPoint’s health care portfolio.

Before his most recent move, Stegman worked for Deloitte for over seven years as the client relationship executive focused on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He was responsible for identifying and securing key clients in the federal health care sector.

Stegman had brief stints at FEI Systems as principal, director of proposal and capture management and at National Government Services as capture director. He also served as senior capture executive at Acentia.

Earlier at Planned Systems International, Stegman held the senior director for health programs and vice president for business development positions. He also worked as director at General Dynamics’ information technology business.

Stegman graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies.

David Hughes, managing partner at TurningPoint, believes Stegman will help the company reach new milestones and provide support to clients. “I’m excited to have Gary join TurningPoint as we work assertively to grow our health IT business.”

