Trellix to Secure Defense Department Emails Under DISA Deal

The Defense Information Systems Agency has tapped Trellix to provide its Email Security service to protect over 4 million Department of Defense inboxes from advanced cyber threats.

Trellix said Wednesday the agreement is in support of DISA’s Zero Day Network Defense Program, an initiative designed to safeguard DOD networks from unpatched software vulnerabilities.

Email Security offers hyper-automated detection to block advanced persistent and nation-state threats while speeding up zero trust compliance. It also enables cloud migration with integrations for Microsoft Office 365 and third-party cybersecurity tools.

Gareth Maclachlan, networking and collaboration security general manager at Trellix, commented, “DISA supports DoD agencies in better conducting their missions while leading technology best practices and adoption across U.S. government agencies.”

He added, “Protection for unknown email threats is imperative for all organizations, and even more critical for the agencies protecting national security.”