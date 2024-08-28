Travis Hawker Joins Mattermost as Director of Federal Sales

Travis Hawker has been appointed director of federal sales at Mattermost, according to the executive’s LinkedIn post shared Monday.

Before joining the collaboration platform provider, Hawker served as director for the Department of Defense and intelligence community at Xage Security, a zero trust cybersecurity firm. There, he was responsible for guiding federal customers on how to utilize identity-based access control to protect their IT and operational technology systems.

As regional sales manager at Splunk , Hawker oversaw the development and execution of account plans and optimization of sale cycles while providing mission critical security and IT capabilities to the U.S. Air Force.

Hawker also served as federal account executive for the USAF team at ServiceNow and cybersecurity solutions representative for the USAF at IBM. Before that, he was with Red River as federal account executive for the Air Force and combatant commands and with Cyber CheckMate Consultants as a cyberspace consultant.

Hawker had also been part of the U.S. Air Force, combat systems, information and mission systems, IT and cyberspace operations. He was also a senior program manager at the U.S. Special Operations Command, where he was responsible for incorporating cyber capabilities, techniques and tactics.

