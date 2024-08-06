Thermo Fisher Scientific Secures $350M DLA Contract for Medical, Lab Equipment

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Thermo Fisher Scientific a five-year, $350 million contract to offer medical and laboratory equipment and other related items through the DLA’s Troop Supports Electric Catalog, or ECAT.

The agency uses ECAT to streamline its business practices and expand its range of procurement options, the office of Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., said Monday.

According to the DLA, the electronic catalog has the latest technology for ordering, distribution and payment to provide the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with access to commercial catalogs of various manufacturers and distributors.

With ECAT, customers can browse, compare and order laboratory supplies and equipment, dental supplies and equipment, optical supplies, orthopedic implants and other products.

Commenting on the contract, Deluzio said the federal investment will boost Pennsylvania’s economy and support the military’s medical supply chain.

DLA, the centralized body with jurisdiction over defense procurement, is responsible for providing logistical, acquisition and technical support for the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps and other federal agencies and allies.