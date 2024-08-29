in News, Technology

Thales Launches Luna T-Series Tablet Hardware Security Module

Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, a division of Thales Defense & Security, has launched its Luna T-Series Tablet Hardware Security Module designed to protect data, applications and cryptographic keys in an offline environment.

Its design works to provide a wide range of functions, such as the protection of public key infrastructure root keys, Thales said.

Users can encrypt and maintain all of their key materials within a tamper-resistant hardware to ensure key protection, the company added.

The system operates through a host-powered USB port and comes with an LCD status display.

Coupled with the Luna T-Series Tablet HSM launch, Thales also released its Luna T-Series HSM version 7.13.2, which is compliant with the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-3, a benchmark for cryptographic hardware security validation. In addition, the company announced the availability of its new Thales TCT T-Series Backup HSM, which is also packaged as a handheld device with a FIPS 140-3 compliant hardware.

Written by Arthur McMiler

