Textron Systems Awarded $72M Navy Contract for MCM Unmanned Surface Vehicles Support Services

A Textron business has secured a potential $72 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide support services for mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicles.

The Department of Defense said Monday Textron Systems will perform the necessary services for MCM USV throughout the possible five-year period of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The cost-plus-fixed fee contract comes with a base year and four 12-month options. If the options are exercised, the total value of the contract will be approximately $72.3 million, while work will extend through August 2029.

An estimated 80 percent of the work will be done in Hunt Valley, Maryland, where Textron Systems is based. The remaining 20 percent will occur in Panama City, Florida.

The Navy will obligate an initial amount of $880,486 from its fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the first delivery order.

The contract was not competitively procured. The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City, Florida serves as the contracting activity.

