Telos Opens New TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers

Telos has added seven new enrollment and renewal centers for the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck expedited airport screening service.

In a statement Monday, company CEO and chairman John Wood said, “Telos is pleased to open new TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans.”

PreCheck allows travelers to pass through TSA security checkpoints without removing shoes, belts and light jackets, and to keep electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

The expansion adds to Telos’ growing national TSA PreCheck enrollment network, which recently included new sites in Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota, Texas and Iowa . Telos now operates 83 TSA PreCheck locations across the U.S.

Moving forward, the company plans to establish additional locations and extend hours for enrollment and renewals.