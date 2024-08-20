Telos Opens 8 New TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers

Telos has opened enrollment and renewal centers for the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck expedited airport screening service at eight new locations across the U.S.

As part of its ongoing expansion, the company said Monday it added sites in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, with enrollment operations starting on Aug. 19.

Earlier this month, Telos opened seven centers in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington.

Telos now operates 91 TSA PreCheck centers nationwide and seeks to launch more centers throughout 2024. The company also plans to extend hours for enrollment and renewals.

PreCheck allows travelers to pass through TSA security checkpoints without removing shoes, belts and light jackets, and to keep electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.