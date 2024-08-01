Telos Establishes TSA PreCheck Enrollment Site at Eastern Iowa Airport

Telos has opened a new site at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids for enrolling and renewing consumers in the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck expedited security screening program.

The additional location increases the number of the company’s enrollment centers to 69 and marks the establishment of its first TSA PreCheck site at an airport, Telos said Wednesday.

As an authorized enrollment provider, Telos is expanding its national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint to make the program more accessible to passengers.

“Travel can be stressful, and enrolling in TSA PreCheck through our Telos partnership will help travelers have a more stress-free experience,” said Eastern Iowa Airport Director Marty Lenss.

Passengers planning to file applications for TSA PreCheck at the Eastern Iowa Airport can book appointments online through the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website.

Being a member of the TSA screening program eliminates the need to remove shoes, belts and light jackets during passenger security screening, reducing the waiting time at airport checkpoints.

Members are also allowed to keep electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.