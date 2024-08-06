Telos Announces Additional TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers Across the US; John Wood Quoted

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has expanded the availability of its PreCheck program to seven new locations.

The company said Monday that travelers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota and Texas can enroll in the expedited airport screening portal. The move brings the number of TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal centers across the United States to 76.

The new announcement follows the opening of a TSA PreCheck site at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. The IT and cybersecurity provider plans to open more enrollment and renewal sites across the country in the coming months.

“We are pleased to extend our strengths to travelers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota and Texas enabling an easy, convenient TSA PreCheck enrollment experience,” said John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos.

PreCheck allows travelers to move through the TSA security checkpoint without removing their shoes, belts and light jackets. According to the Ashburn, Virginia-headquartered company, the majority of those who have enrolled in the program report waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints.

In 2020, Telos, along with Idemia and Alclear, secured contracts from the TSA to build enrollment systems in support of the PreCheck program.