TDA Wins Navy Contract for Aircraft Engineering Support

The U.S. Navy has awarded Technical Data Analysis a $43.6 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and technical services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

The contract will support NAWCAD’s aircraft structural life monitoring and air vehicle airworthiness certification efforts, the Department of Defense said.

TDA, which provides customized engineering and software solutions, will carry out the contract work in Patuxent River, Maryland, until August 2029.

The Navy conducted a competitive procurement process for the requirement. Two proposals were received.

TDA was established in 1997 to assist the U.S. Navy’s Air Vehicle Engineering Structures Division, which provided fatigue life-tracking support for the service’s fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

