TD SYNNEX Appoints Alicia Lynch as Chief Information Security Officer

TD SYNNEX, an IT distribution company, has named Alicia Lynch as its chief information security officer.

Lynch, who shared her appointment in a LinkedIn post, brings to the Fremont, California-based company more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience across the private industry and government sector, including the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

Before joining TD SYNNEX, she was under contract as cybersecurity adviser of Charlesbank Private Equity, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Lynch also previously served as senior vice president, chief security officer and CISO of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Her other prior work experience includes as CISO for Science Applications International Corp.; deputy CISO for Accenture; vice president for enterprise solutions at CyberSheath Services International; and director of governance, risk and compliance at BAE Systems.

A retired colonel of the U.S. Army where her roles included serving as concurrent intelligence and cyber officer, Lynch holds an Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business.