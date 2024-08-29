in Executive Moves, News, Space

Tahllee Baynard Named Vice President of Ignite at Lockheed Martin Space

Tahllee Baynard / LinkedIn
Tahllee Baynard Named Vice President of Ignite at Lockheed Martin Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tahllee Baynard has been appointed vice president of Ignite, a unit within Lockheed Martin Space tasked to rapidly deliver space-related technologies.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Baynard said he will lead the organization in driving transformative projects that will shape the space industry’s future.

Before his promotion, the new VP served as a program leader at Lockheed Martin and was responsible for delivering integrated systems, portfolio management, technology insertion and risk management.

He first joined the aerospace company in January 2007 as a research scientist and moved up to become a research science manager and program director.

Earlier in his career, Baynard worked as a research scientist for five years at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, where he took part in developing custom instruments to study aerosols, climate change and air quality.

Baynard earned a doctorate degree in physical chemistry from the University of Chicago, a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Colorado Boulder and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and history from Cornell College.

Lockheed established Ignite in March 2023 to introduce innovations and provide government customers with on-orbit capabilities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Derrick Henry

CGI Receives 2 USPTO Modernization Contracts Worth $119M - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI Receives 2 USPTO Modernization Contracts Worth $119M
Thales Launches Luna T-Series Tablet Hardware Security Module - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Thales Launches Luna T-Series Tablet Hardware Security Module