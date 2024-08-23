Synergy Taps J.C. Chidiac as CEO & Byron Caswell as Chief Strategy Officer

Synergy Business Innovation & Solutions has appointed J.C. Chidiac , former ICF senior vice president, as CEO and Byron Caswell as chief strategy officer.

In their new roles, Chidiac and Caswell will aim to leverage their experience in digital transformation to advance Synergy’s technological systems , the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Sam Sarkar , Synergy’s founder and board chair, said the company is excited to have Chidiac and Caswell on the team moving forward.

“Their single-minded focus on customer success along with a deep expertise in meaningful technology adoption make them perfectly suited to continue to drive Synergy’s innovation and growth around delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional value to our federal customers,” Sakar said.

Chidiac has spearheaded technical modernization for over two decades throughout the federal, commercial and non-profit sectors. As SVP at ICF, he oversaw broad portfolios, developed strategies and advanced growth for the technology company.

Before joining Synergy, Caswell was the president of Regent Solutions. He also worked as an SVP at ICF, managing the company’s health, defense and commercial lines of business.

Chandan Mukhopadhyay , Synergy’s founder and board co-chair, said, “J.C. and Byron’s appointment marks a transformative moment for Synergy.”

“Our focus has always been on equipping our customers with the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics to enhance national security and improve citizen services. This emphasis creates significant growth opportunities for our employees in these innovative fields,” Mukhopadhyay added.