Summit Technology Group Unveils AI Features for Platforms, New Industry Experts-Led Office; Bill Webner Quoted

Summit Technology Group, a company engaged in cloud-based lending and grant platforms, made two major annnouncements in its efforts to drive the company to its next growth phase.

STG said Monday it is introducing new artificial intelligence features to revolutionize its federal loans and grants platforms. In line with these new innovations, the company is launching a new office that will be led by recently hired industry and technology experts.

The three executives who will spearhead the new office include:

Bill Webner

The CEO of public sector is a 2024 Wash100 Award winner who previously served as CEO, president and board chair of Capgemini Government Solutions. He was also an analyst at Freddie Mac before accepting an executive role with Booz Allen Hamilton. Webner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from North Carolina State University, a Master of Liberal Arts degree in Classical Literature from St. John’s College and a Master of Business Administration in Information Technology from George Washington University School of Business.

Kathryn Kienast

The EVP of client success has been in the public sector management business for more than 30 years. Kienast’s resume includes stops at Ernst & Young, Booz Allen, A3 Technology, IBM, USi and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

Marc Tate

Recently hired as EVP of federal sales, Tate carved a career in federal and financial technology sales. He previously worked for Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Booz Allen, Amazon Web Services and Tanium. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Mary Washington and a Master of Science degree in Information and Telecommunications Systems from Johns Hopkins University, Carey Business School.

Webner highlighted that the company’s loans and grants platforms are built on best-of-breed modern technologies and are fully cloud native. “Our solutions at STG are primarily focused on supporting federal loans and grants program goals. It is very satisfying to see the investments we are making in our platforms deliver very real and immediate benefits to agencies, lenders, the recipients of these funds.”