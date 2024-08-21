Steve Wieland Appointed as Tech and Solutions VP, CTO at NetCentrics

NetCentrics has appointed Steve Wieland as its new chief technology officer and vice president of technology and solutions.

In a Tuesday LinkedIn post, the new CTO said he started the new job this August, coming from his most recent stint as division chief of future operations and plans at the U.S. Cyber Command.

He brings to the new role more than two decades of experience in the military and IT industry.

As tech chief at NetCentrics, which provides IT services to the U.S. government, Wieland will oversee the development of solutions to address cyber, cloud security, digital transformation and mission support challenges in the United States.

Before his CYBERCOM assignment, Wieland was the chief information officer for U.S. Forces Korea and served as 55th Communications Group commander and deputy director for digital transformation at the U.S. Air Force.

He earned his master’s of philosophy from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and a master’s in military operational art and science from the USAF Air Command and Staff College.

Wieland is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science.