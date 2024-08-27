Steve Stone Joins SentinelOne as SVP of Threat Intelligence and Managed Hunting

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne has appointed Steve Stone as senior vice president of threat intelligence and managed hunting, a role responsible for driving innovation to the organization’s offerings.

In his new job, the new SVP is tasked to build a new threat intelligence function that will serve as the connective tissue between the company’s TI sources and consumers, SentinelOne said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Stone will also take charge of the firm’s SentinelLabs and WatchTower teams.

He brings to the position over 15 years of experience in threat intelligence and event response, gained while working in the U.S. military, intelligence community and the private sector.

Prior to his new role, the new appointee was head of Zero Labs at Rubrik and served as an adjunct professor at McKendree University.

Earlier, Stone held several leadership positions at Mandiant, FireEye and IBM, where he delivered the expected outcomes and built high-performing teams.

Stone earned his master’s in information design and strategy from Northwestern University and his master’s in disaster management from Jacksonville State University.

He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.