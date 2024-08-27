Stephen Tyndall Appointed VP of Pricing at Tyto Athene

Stephen Tyndall has been appointed vice president of pricing at Tyto Athene , a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners , according to the executive’s LinkedIn post shared Saturday.

In his new role, Tyndall will serve as a strategic pricing leader, managing the team tasked with developing and implementing pricing strategies to boost the company’s growth and profitability.

Tyndall brings to the table his experience in the field of business management, particularly in pricing and estimating, finance, strategic analysis and risk management. He will also leverage his knowledge in developing business proposals and his understanding of government regulations in performing his new executive role.

The Virginia Tech graduate previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton as principal and director of pricing and estimating. Before that, he was with Northrop Grumman for more than 14 years as director of pricing, strategy and cost estimating.

Tyndall also served as senior pricing analyst at CSC and proposal developer and estimator at Lee Technologies.