State Department OKs Potential $100M Javelin Missiles Sale to Australia

U.S. Department of State official seal / Wikimedia, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of State has approved Australia’s request to purchase 350 Javelin FGM-148F missiles as part of a $100 million foreign military sales deal.

The deal also includes U.S. government technical assistance, technical data, repair and return services and other logistics and program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX Company Raytheon and Lockheed Martin , will be the prime contractor for the sale.

DCSA noted that the proposed sale is expected to enhance the Australian Army’s anti-armor capabilities, aligning with U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives, given Australia’s role as a key Western Pacific ally.