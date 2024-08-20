State Department Greenlights Canada’s Potential $264M FMS Request for Sidewinder Missiles

"U.S. Department of State official seal," Wikimedia, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of State has approved a potential $264.6 million foreign military sales request from Canada to purchase AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ and Block II tactical missiles.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday RTX , a multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate based in Tucson, Arizona, will be the principal contractor. The proposed sale is intended to help Canada strengthen its military capabilities in order to deter regional aggression, ensure interoperability with U.S. forces and reinforce homeland defense.

By helping a fellow NATO nation enhance its military capabilities, the U.S. is also boosting its foreign policy and national security objectives. As a NATO ally, Canada can help in military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations worldwide. The possible sale can also help in ensuring political stability and economic progress.

Under the potential deal, Canada will purchase the following:

48 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ Tactical Missiles

120 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II Tactical Missiles

48 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II Captive Air Training Missiles

48 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II Special Air Training Missiles

4 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ Tactical Guidance Units

12 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II Tactical Guidance Units

8 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II Guidance Units

Canada also requested non-MDE items such as Active Optical Target Detectors, KGV-135A COMSEC chips, missile containers, training aids, spares, support equipment, training and missile software. Additionally, the package will include technical, engineering, logistical and program support from the contractor and the U.S. government.

Four U.S. government personnel and four contractor representatives will be required to travel to Canada to provide program technical oversight and support requirements.

DSCA notified the Congress of the possible sale on Aug. 15.

