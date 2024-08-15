SpinSys-Dine Awarded DHA Contract for Program Management, IT Support

SpinSys-Dine , a small business specializing in cloud-based services integration, has received a $35.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Defense Health Agency for program management, engineering and information technology operations support.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday SpinSys-Dine will oversee products that offer data access to information, tools and insights supporting medical readiness for DHA’s Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions Program Management Office.

The contract includes help desk support and 24/7 operations necessary for maintaining an information system.

DHA will incrementally fund the award using fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds as well as research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work will run through July 25, 2025.