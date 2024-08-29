Smoothstack’s Chris Coligado: Cybersecurity, AI Among Top In-Demand Federal IT Skills in 2025

Chris Coligado, executive vice president and federal market lead at Smoothstack, said cybersecurity, cloud computing, software development and DevOps, data analytics, project management, network administration and artificial intelligence and machine learning are among the top information technology skills that are needed in the federal sector in 2025.

In an article published on the company’s website, Coligado wrote that when it comes to cybersecurity, federal agencies should look for candidates with skills in incident response, threat analysis and mitigation and compliance and risk management.

The Smoothstack executive also called on agencies to invest in cybersecurity training and infrastructure to strengthen their security postures.

When it comes to software development, federal agencies should look for candidates with skills in Agile development, DevOps practices and automation.

According to Coligado, there will be demand in the federal sector for professionals with skills in algorithm development, AI integration and ethical AI and those who have proficiency in programming languages like Python and experience with TensorFlow and PyTorch frameworks.

“As the digital transformation continues, the importance of these IT skills will only grow, underscoring the need for ongoing training and development to meet the federal sector’s evolving demands,” he noted.