Sigma Defense’s Matt Jones: DOD Eyes Ways to Invest in Defense Sector’s Electronic Warfare Innovation

Matt Jones / Sigma Defense Systems
Matt Jones, president and CEO of Sigma Defense Systems, said the Department of Defense is looking to rebuild and invest in the defense industrial base’s electronic warfare capabilities that could enable DOD to maintain its military edge over adversaries that have the ability to leverage such sophisticated capabilities.

“Ultimately, the modern DoD needs to sense, make sense, and act. They also need to do those things in domains that are invisible or outside of our immediate line of sight – like cyber, spectrum, and space,” Jones told Government Technology Insider in an interview published Wednesday.

“It’s easier to fight when you can see, but we need to be prepared to fight with the lights out,” he added.

In the interview, the chief executive discussed the potential benefits customers can expect from Sigma Defense’s acquisition of electronic warfare systems provider EWA.

In April, Sigma Defense purchased EWA as part of a push to expand its Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities and offer new approaches to help address the challenges facing defense and military agencies.

“With the addition of EWA, we’re now telling our customers that they can connect and move the data from these unmanned aerial vehicles and the electronic warfare sensors deployed in the same areas and AORs. We’re opening the door to linking electronic warfare sensors performing tactical edge processing,” Jones stated.

It will also give electronic warfare customers a software-enabled DevSecOps environment in which to develop their capabilities,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

