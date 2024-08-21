Sierra Space to Provide AI Solutions for SSC’s Space Threat Detection Program

The Space Systems Command has selected Sierra Space to support its project to deploy advanced technologies that could detect potential threats to U.S. satellites in orbit.

Under the agreement, Sierra Space said Tuesday it would work on cohort 4 of the SSC’s Space Domain Awareness Tools Applications and Processing Lab Accelerator program, which aims to enhance space domain awareness and advance space defense capabilities.

The project is envisioned as a collaborative platform for industry experts, defense agencies and technology providers to improve the safety and security of space operations, the company added.

Sierra Space’s program responsibilities involve the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, which will be used to proactively detect dangerous events that could threaten satellites operated by the United States and its allies.

The effort will enable the U.S. government’s mission of protecting the future of space operations and exploration, according to the space company.

The SDA TAP Lab program also requires Sierra Space to test and evaluate its AI and ML technologies and relevant mission applications.

Joe Kopacz, vice president of software and AI at Sierra Space, said the company’s Black OS will deliver the required AI solutions to enhance the United States’ ability to detect, analyze and respond to potential threats in space.

“By strengthening our defense capabilities, we are ensuring that the United States remains at the forefront of space domain awareness and security, protecting our assets and interests in the ever-evolving space environment,” he explained.