SES Subsidiary Lands Air Force Contract for Satellite Services

SES Space & Defense , a satellite network company, has won a $46.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide satellite services .

The SES subsidiary said Wednesday it was awarded a multi-year contract to deliver end-to-end Geostationary Ku-band satellite services to the Air Combat Command . The managed service will be utilized by ACC’s remotely piloted aircraft, or RPA, training and testing program.

Using the GEO high-throughput satellite fleet, or GEO HTS , SES Space & Defense will support ground-to-air and air-to-ground transmissions coverage for airborne operations across the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska and the Pacific Ocean.

The company will also employ its Global Network Operations Center for network management and monitoring services.

According to SES Space & Defense President and CEO David Fields, the current project is the third contract iteration involving the RPA training and testing program.