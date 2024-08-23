Serco to Modernize Backup Power Plant at Pituffik Space Base Under $323M Contract; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco has secured a $323 million contract to manage the facility repairs and upgrades to the backup power plant at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Space Force missions.

Serco said Thursday that providing continuous and secure energy to the Pituffik Space Base, which is covered by ice for nine months annually, is a priority as it supports missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance missions.

Modernizing the new alternate power plant is expected to provide greater and more stable electrical capacity to Pituffik SB.

Formerly known as Thule Air Base, the facility is the Department of Defense’s northernmost military installation. It is operated by the 821st Space Base Group and is part of Space Base Delta 1.

It is built under agreements between the United States and Denmark to address mutual defense.

“This contract award builds on Serco’s strong capabilities in systems design and installation, as well as our exemplary past performance on defense construction projects,” said Tom Watson, Serco’s CEO in North America and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“We recognize the impact of our work in ensuring mission critical readiness is maintained for this pivotal location,” he added.

Serco selected Aarsleff, a Danish construction engineering company, as a subcontractor to support the work at Pituffik SB.