Serco Secures $56M Contract for Motorist Assistance From Louisiana Transportation Agency; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco Inc. will continue to provide motorist assistance patrol support for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development under a five-year, $56 million contract.

Under the MAP contract, the company said Wednesday it will assist motorists, repair minor roadside damages, remove disabled vehicles and non-hazardous spills from travel lanes, report incident information and support other first responders during traffic incidents.

Tom Watson, Serco Inc.’s CEO and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, commented, “This contract award showcases our commitment to serving citizens during a time of need and impacting communities by improving their personal safety and minimizing roadway incidents.”

The award extends the company’s support for the MAP program, which began in 2016.

Written by Kacey Roberts

