Serco Secures $56M Contract for Motorist Assistance From Louisiana Transportation Agency; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco Inc. will continue to provide motorist assistance patrol support for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development under a five-year, $56 million contract.

Under the MAP contract, the company said Wednesday it will assist motorists, repair minor roadside damages, remove disabled vehicles and non-hazardous spills from travel lanes, report incident information and support other first responders during traffic incidents.

Tom Watson , Serco Inc.’s CEO and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, commented, “This contract award showcases our commitment to serving citizens during a time of need and impacting communities by improving their personal safety and minimizing roadway incidents.”

The award extends the company’s support for the MAP program, which began in 2016.