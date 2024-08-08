SealingTech Secures Army Contract for Defensive Cyber Operations System Support

Parsons subsidiary Sealing Technologies was awarded a U.S. Army contract worth $9.6 million to help bolster its cyber defense capabilities through work in a compute-and-data-storage system-focused program.

The fixed-price contract is for the Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular version 2, or DDS-Mv2, program of the Army, the provider of edge computing and defensive cybersecurity services said Wednesday.

The period of performance covers one base year with two one-year option periods.

DDS-Mv2 program supports the defensive cyber operations platforms and tools of Cyber Protection Teams. The deployable kits also enable warfighters to conduct the said missions worldwide.

SealingTech has been providing the Department of Defense with advanced threat hunting and incident response systems to help protect the nation from cybersecurity threats.

“Our intent is to be a mission partner providing the Army Cyber Command’s Cyber Protection Brigades innovative tailored capabilities to ensure overmatch over adversaries within the cyber domain,” said Wade Saunders, Army business development account manager of SealingTech.

Meanwhile, SealingTech CEO Brandon Whalen emphasized the company’s commitment to providing the government and the Army with the help it needs to bolster their cyber defense capabilities. “SealingTech remains committed to helping the Federal Government and its armed forces continue to be proactive in its hunt forward operations to identify and neutralize cyber threats.”