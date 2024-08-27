Salesforce Offers As-a-Service Platform With DISA BCAP Connection, IL5 Authorization

Salesforce’s Government Cloud Plus – Defense dedicated software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service environment has achieved a Boundary Cloud Access Point connection and Department of Defense Impact Level 5 certification – the highest unclassified data security standard in the United States.

A BCAP connection, achieved through a partnership with the Defense Information Systems Agency, provides DOD customers with assurance that their most sensitive unclassified data and critical operations are secured while using the SaaS and PaaS environment, Salesforce said Monday.

Government Cloud Plus – Defense, a multitenant PaaS and SaaS, allows DOD customers to store and process data on the platform and access services from the Defense Information Systems Network using only one BCAP connection.

The capability enables centralized cloud access management and improved user experiences, adaptability and operational effectiveness in support of the DOD components’ critical missions and IT modernization initiatives, Salesforce said.

The platform also complies with the cloud security requirements under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s high security standard and DOD Impact Level 4.