SAIC Secures 3 Navy Contracts to Support NAWCAD Programs; Barbara Supplee Quoted

The U.S. Navy has awarded three contracts to Science Applications International Corp. to provide engineering support to multiple programs at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

The contracts, cumulatively worth $58.2 million, cover the Airborne Electronic Attack Integrated Product Team Jammer Technique Optimization program, the AEA IPT International program and the AEA IPT EA-18G program, the company said Thursday.

The JATO contract encompasses technical services such as jammer technique development, test and evaluation engineering, interoperability testing, threat analysis, and fleet liaison. Work performed under the deal will improve the effectiveness of electronic warfare platforms on the EA-18G Growler.

Meanwhile, under the second contract, SAIC will maintain existing AEA simulations and develop new AEA simulation tools. The AEA IPT International contract includes support for foreign military sales customers.

The AEA IPT contract would provide engineering services for the U.S. Navy and FMS configurations of the EA-18G.

Barbara Supplee, executive vice president of the Navy Business Group at SAIC, said the new contracts reflect the company’s history of delivering mission-critical technologies and support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in Point Mugu, California.

“This work goes beyond technical services,” stated Supplee. “We are contributing to the sustainment of engineering services as well as airborne jammer optimization and effectiveness data collection and reporting for the Navy.”