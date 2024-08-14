SAIC Names CeCe DeCamp SVP, Strategy & Operations Leader for Civilian Business Group

Science Applications International Corp. has appointed CeCe DeCamp, a technology industry leader, as senior vice president and strategy and operations leader within the company’s civilian business group.

DeCamp announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

Before SAIC, she spent two decades at IBM, where she most recently served as senior partner and federal civilian sales leader, according to her profile on the professional networking platform.

She also served as VP and client group leader for homeland security, justice and foreign affairs for 18 years at IBM.

Her industry career included time holding business planning and management positions at several companies, including DigitalNet, Vredenburg, Eastman Software and Wang.